Silver Minings: Derek Carr has checked down at a high rate

The checkdown is often considered a dirty word when it comes to quarterbacking in football.

Often, quarterbacks who check the ball down are referred to as a ”Checkdown Charlie” or “Captain Checkdown.” Checkdowns are basically bail outs that give the quarterback a second chance to make a positive play. Every quarterback uses it, but coaches don’t want them to overly rely on the strategy.

In recent a study by Pro Football Focus over the last two years, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has checked down 9.5 percent of the third. It is the third-most in the NFL — and the most of any quarterback who was a constant starter the past two years.

We’ve all seen Carr’s checkdowns, so it’s a surprise ... but again, it is not necessarily a bad thing.

Of course, things can change in 2022. He is in a new system, He has Davante Adams to throw to and perhaps the offensive line will improve. So, it may not be surprise if his checkdown percentage dwindles in 2022.

