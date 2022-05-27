The Las Vegas Raiders seemingly have a knack for making headlines when the rest of the league is quiet. Between John Gruden’s lawsuit, Alex Leatherwood taking reps at tackle, Colin Kaepernick working out and a couple more signings, there was plenty to go over on this week’s podcast.

I recapped it all, and to have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Leatherwood playing tackle

Josh McDaniels staying introspective

Kaepernick to the Raiders?

Gruden 2, NFL 0

Jordan Veasy and Tyler Lancaster signed

Raiders got low draft value from the last five classes

AFC West Super Bowl favorites

Sincere McCormick to IR

League notes

& more!

