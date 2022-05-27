 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Holder’s Handful: OTAs kickoff, Alex Leatherwood playing tackle, Colin Kaepernick workout & more!

Everything you need to know from the week

By Matt Holder
The Las Vegas Raiders seemingly have a knack for making headlines when the rest of the league is quiet. Between John Gruden’s lawsuit, Alex Leatherwood taking reps at tackle, Colin Kaepernick working out and a couple more signings, there was plenty to go over on this week’s podcast.

I recapped it all, and to have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

  • Leatherwood playing tackle
  • Josh McDaniels staying introspective
  • Kaepernick to the Raiders?
  • Gruden 2, NFL 0
  • Jordan Veasy and Tyler Lancaster signed
  • Raiders got low draft value from the last five classes
  • AFC West Super Bowl favorites
  • Sincere McCormick to IR
  • League notes
  • & more!

Please rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!

