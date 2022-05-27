The Las Vegas Raiders seemingly have a knack for making headlines when the rest of the league is quiet. Between John Gruden’s lawsuit, Alex Leatherwood taking reps at tackle, Colin Kaepernick working out and a couple more signings, there was plenty to go over on this week’s podcast.
to have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.
Topics Discussed:
- Leatherwood playing tackle
- Josh McDaniels staying introspective
- Kaepernick to the Raiders?
- Gruden 2, NFL 0
- Jordan Veasy and Tyler Lancaster signed
- Raiders got low draft value from the last five classes
- AFC West Super Bowl favorites
- Sincere McCormick to IR
- League notes
- & more!
