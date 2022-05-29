Silver Minings: Davante Adams is considered the top-ranked NFL wide receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders were in dire need of wide receiver help. The draft before free agency was expected, with many mocks having the Raiders taking a wideout.

Dave Ziegler had other plans, and he went for the home run by adding Davante Adams to the mix via trade. He sent first, and second-round picks for the superstar playmaker who will help this offense right away.

PFF sees the same as they went and ranked him the number one receiver in the NFL. After his past two seasons, the title makes sense.

The former Green Bay Packer is at the top of his game as he makes the move to the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams earned a career-high 92.7 PFF grade in 2021, his second consecutive mark above 92.0. He has also generated 1.43 PFF Wins Above Replacement (WAR) since 2020, the most by a wide receiver over that span my more than a quarter of a win.

A ton of talk of Adams's age comes with the move. Bill Barnwell has harped on this from the beginning when knocking the Raiders' offseason acquisitions. We will see how it plays out on the field, but the Raiders have the best pass catcher in football.

