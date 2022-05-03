Silver Minings: Don’t expect a ton of 3-receiver sets

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to have an entirely new offensive philosophy as it switches from the Jon Gruden-Greg Olson offense to that of new head coach Josh McDaniels, who created a reputation as one of the best offensive minds and play callers in the league as the longtime offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.

If last season was any indication of McDaniels’ offensive scheme, we shouldn’t expect an overabundance of three-receiver (or more) sets. According to the below tweet from NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Patriots ran the five fewest 3-receiver sets in the NFL in 2021 with 407.

teams with most pass sets of 3+ WRs last yr:



1. BUF - 646

2. LAR - 607

3. TB - 595

4. PIT - 588

5. KC - 584

6. CIN - 560



teams with fewest pass sets of 3+ WRs:



27. NE - 407

28. CLE - 358

29. NO - 351

30. SF - 347

31. MIA - 261

32. ATL - 237 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 22, 2022

Of course, we will see the Raiders use three receivers on the field, but expect multiple looks including plenty of plays with double tight ends and multiple running backs as well.

One thing is for certain, new No. 1 receiver Davante Adams will be on the field a ton.

