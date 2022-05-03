 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Silver Minings: Don’t expect a ton of 3-receiver sets

Josh McDaniels shied away from that set in 2021

By Bill Williamson
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to have an entirely new offensive philosophy as it switches from the Jon Gruden-Greg Olson offense to that of new head coach Josh McDaniels, who created a reputation as one of the best offensive minds and play callers in the league as the longtime offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.

If last season was any indication of McDaniels’ offensive scheme, we shouldn’t expect an overabundance of three-receiver (or more) sets. According to the below tweet from NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Patriots ran the five fewest 3-receiver sets in the NFL in 2021 with 407.

Of course, we will see the Raiders use three receivers on the field, but expect multiple looks including plenty of plays with double tight ends and multiple running backs as well.

One thing is for certain, new No. 1 receiver Davante Adams will be on the field a ton.

