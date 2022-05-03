Could Raiders be interested in Chuck Clark?

Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders saw Tyrann Mathieu, the top safety remaining in free agency, sign with the New Orleans Saints.

Yet, another interesting name might be available. According to multiple reports, the Baltimore Ravens might be open to trading (or releasing) strong safety Chuck Clark after the drafted Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton in the first round of the NFL draft.

The Raiders, of course, aren’t desperate for a starting strong safety going into this season. They have Johnathan Abram. But the team did not exercise his fifth-year option and he will be a free agent in 2023.

If the new staff were to think Clark would be an upgrade on Abram, they could make a move. There is familiarity on the Raiders’ staff with Clark. New Las Vegas senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan was the Ravens’ inside linebackers coach last season.

The Virginia Tech product is just 27 and he is known as a strong leader. Clark, who is entering his sixth NFL season, had 96 tackles in 2020 and 80 tackles in 2021. Clark has a salary-cap hit of $4.6 million in 2022 and is enter contract for the next two seasons.

The Raiders get some salary-cap relief after June 1, so they may have to wait if they want to make this trade. But there isn’t a big rush, anyway.

I’m not sure Clark is a difference maker, but if the Raiders see a fit, I could see him being a target especially since the trade compensation the Ravens would want in return probably wouldn’t be major.