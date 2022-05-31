Raiders poll results: Fans happy with NFL schedule

Often, the release of the NFL schedule each spring is met with unhappiness in many fan bases.

However, for the most part, the 2022 regular-season NFL schedule release was met with satisfaction by Las Vegas Raiders’ fans.

We recently conducted a poll asking fans if they were happy with the Raiders’ 2022 schedule. In a poll of nearly 350 voters, 61 percent of the fans voted, that, yes, they are happy with Las Vegas’ schedule this season.

I can see why most fans are content. Of course, there are negatives to every schedule, but for the most part, this is a fairly manageable slate.

Yes, the end of the schedule gets pretty rough and December and January will be challenges. But the early and middle portions of the schedule isn’t bad at all and it gives the Raiders a chance to load up before the schedule toughens.

In the end, though, I think everyone is just excited to see the schedule and knowing this much-anticipated season is approaching.