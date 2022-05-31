Raiders Podcast: TDL-Derek Carr fumbles and Q&A

Derek Carr’s season for the Las Vegas Raiders has changed the outlook nationally. A tweet from Dan Orlavasky has sent Twitter into a frenzy trying to prove you don't win because of him.

Carr’s stats last season are not anything to write home about. While he started on a hot streak, it fizzled with injuries piling up, but we found a way to get it done with six game-winning drives on the season. However, the stats are allowing debate in a season where his intangibles helped a football team overcome obstacles into the playoffs.

One of those stats is his turnovers. Carr was tied for second in the NFL with Matthew Stafford with 19 turnovers. The Turnovers have been on the higher side the past two years, with Carr becoming aggressive downfield. He went from 11 turnovers in 2019 on 6.2 air yards to 19 on 8.4 air yards.

Of course, the fumbles have been a problem the past two seasons. I go into depth about why he is consistently fumbling more often than he used to, and it might be a curse fans have to deal with to keep him aggressive.

Also, a ton of Q&A to go along with the breakdown. Check out the podcast and subscribe to youtube.