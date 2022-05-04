Raiders poll: Draft grades

Now that the 2022 NFL draft is in the books, it’s time to get your thoughts on how you believe the new Las Vegas Raiders’ brass performed.

Hey, everyone does draft grades so why shouldn’t our community get together for it?

By all accounts, with a limited amount of picks, the Raiders’ draft, run by new general manager Dave Ziegler with plenty of input from new head coach Josh McDaniels, went smoothly.

Ziegler was aggressive swinging multiple trades, going both up and down the draft board and they picked up players from both sides of the ball.

And, of course, when go ahead and count All Pro wide receiver Davante Adams into the equation if you like. The Raiders, of course, didn’t have their first and second-round draft picks for a reasons. So, to me, Adams in part of the class, too.

OK, it’s onto the poll. Grade away and thanks for playing along.