SIlver Minings: ESPN deems Raiders’ roster as average

The excitement in the Raider Nation about the 2022 season is sky high.

For good reason. The Raiders are coming off a playoff season, they added offensive guru Josh McDaniels as head coach, traded for star wide receiver Davante Adams and signed top pass-rusher Chandler Jones. The Raiders certainly look primed to make a long playoff run this season.

However, not everyone is sold. ESPN analyst Mike Clay released a position-by-position grades for every team on both sides of the ball. The Raiders came in as the 15th best offense and the 19th best defense in and came in ranked 19th the NFL in Clay’s grading system.

Post-Draft 2022 NFL Unit Grades pic.twitter.com/Bp2t3NaJyI — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 2, 2022

Clay has the Raiders ranked as the ninth best team in the NFL. Of course, seven teams advance to the playoffs. The AFC is certainly stacked, but the Raiders made moves to remain a playoff team. The challenge will be steep, but ranking aside, the team appears ready to compete.

