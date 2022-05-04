Raiders offseason 2022: Do they need a right tackle?

The Las Vegas Raiders went into the NFL draft needing some clarity on the offensive line. Of course, they ended up talking two offensive linemen, Memphis’ Dylan Parham (third round) and Ohio State’s Thayer Munford (seventh round).

Both Parham and Munford were versatile players in college. But it appears Parham is best suited as an interior offensive lineman in the NFL and tit would be unrealistic to think a seventh-round pick such as Munford would be ready to pencil in at right tackle as a rookie.

If the new Raiders’ brass wants to kick out Alex Leatherwood back to right tackle (where started) and let Parham compete at guard position this year, the Raiders may not need any more offensive linemen. But the odds are, head coach Josh McDaniels and his staff will want to get as much competition as possible and then see how everything plays out in training camp.

Las Vegas is due to get some salary-cap relief on June 2, they they then may be in the market for some veteran help.

There are several right tackle currently on the market, so with some luck, the Raiders may be able to find some help. Here are some tackles (who are either right or left tackles, but who can play on the right side), who are currently on the open market:

Daryl Williams

Riley Reiff

Duane Brown

Eric Fisher

Bryan Bulaga

Marcus Cannon

Mike Remmers

So, the cupboard is not bare. What do you think? Should the Raiders sign a right tackle?