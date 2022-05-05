 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Silver Minings: Raiders just don’t punt much

And it likely won’t change this season

By Bill Williamson
A.J. Cole is elite at his job. The Las Vegas Raiders’ punter is a Pro Bowl performer, after all.

However, he just doesn’t get the chance to do his job much, which, of course is a great thing. As pointed out by NFL analyst Warren Sharp in the below tweet, the Raiders are tied for the third lowest percentage of drive that ended in punts the past two seasons.

Cole has punted a total of 108 times (44 in 2020 and 64 in 2021) the past two seasons combined. It likely won’t change much in the first season under new coach, offensive guru Josh McDaniels. If you look at Sharp’s tweet, the Raiders are tied for the third with the Green Bay Packers. of course, Davante Adams was a big reason why the Packers didn’t punt much.

Now, he will have a that affect on Las Vegas. Sorry, A.J.

