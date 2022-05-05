Silver Minings: Raiders just don’t punt much

A.J. Cole is elite at his job. The Las Vegas Raiders’ punter is a Pro Bowl performer, after all.

However, he just doesn’t get the chance to do his job much, which, of course is a great thing. As pointed out by NFL analyst Warren Sharp in the below tweet, the Raiders are tied for the third lowest percentage of drive that ended in punts the past two seasons.

the team with the LOWEST percentage of drives ending in punts the last two years...



the Bills...



just drafted the punt god



fewest % of drives ending in punts 2020-2021:



26% - Bills <<

28% - Chiefs

30% - Packers, Raiders

31% - Titans, Cardinals, Colts, Chargers, Cowboys, Bucs — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 30, 2022

Cole has punted a total of 108 times (44 in 2020 and 64 in 2021) the past two seasons combined. It likely won’t change much in the first season under new coach, offensive guru Josh McDaniels. If you look at Sharp’s tweet, the Raiders are tied for the third with the Green Bay Packers. of course, Davante Adams was a big reason why the Packers didn’t punt much.

Now, he will have a that affect on Las Vegas. Sorry, A.J.

