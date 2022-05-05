Raiders draft breakdown: Dylan Parham vs. Logan Hall

Last weekend, the Las Vegas Raiders made their first selection with a new front office. The Raiders followed the previous regime by drafting an interior offensive lineman to help add depth to the position.

Dylan Parham is the definition of what Dave Ziegler looks for in versatility. The former Memphis Tiger played offensive tackle and guard during his college career. He was prolific in pass protection; Matt Holder breaks it down in his article. The element will help the offensive line immediately.

The question becomes, where does he fit on the offensive line? Parham lined up at center during the Senior Bowl but has never played the position outside of the all-star game.

His play is examined below, deep-diving into his matchup vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-round pick Logan Hall, who was the first pick of the second round, when Memphis played Houston. It is a great battle to watch with both players having sound techniques. Hall is the type of player he will face at guard in the NFL and helps get a good idea of where he can translate.

