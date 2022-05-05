Raiders poll: Remaining needs

Early in the offseason, new Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said that the player-addition period would be an ongoing process into the season and beyond.

Basically, McDaniels and new Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler and his staff will always be looking to improve the roster.

So, with free agency nearly two months old and the NFL draft in the rearview mirror most of the offseason-addition period is over, but, yes, expect the Raiders to continue to add pieces to complete the roster and to create as much competition as possible.

So, here’s the question for you: What position should be the priority? Where to do you want to see Las Vegas target next for a player?

Here are your choices:

Tackle

Guard

Cornerback

Safety

Linebacker

There are no wrong answers, of course, and I expect this to be a wide-open voting process. Please take our poll and let us know you thoughts in the comment section below.