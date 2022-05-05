Raiders Podcast: TDL-Zamir White and Neil Farrell Jr. review

The Las Vegas Raiders went into the fourth round with just one pick but left with two. Dave Ziegler was active during his first year at the helm and moved to add year one contributors.

Zamir White was the first selection. The former Georgia running back fits the mold of a McDaniels running back at 5’11, 214 pounds. He finished the season with 161 carries and 869 yards in 2021. The amount of rushing attempts by White was key to him being selected over other running backs.

The Raiders traded up back into the fouth-round to draft Neil Farrel Jr. from LSU. Farrel Jr. is one of the best run defenders in the draft with pass-rush upside. His abysmal athletic profile led to him falling in the draft to the silver and black.

TDL breaks it all down by deep-diving into the newest rookies on the roster. A discussion about the running game versatility starts the show with Dylan Parham's position as the hot topic around Raider Nation.

