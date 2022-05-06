Silver Minings: ESPN has Raiders’ offensive yardage projections

With the NFL Draft in the books and now that it’s already the end of the first week of May, we are officially entering 2022 projection and player and team ranking season.
Hey, we have to fill the next two months with something, right?
ESPN’s Mike Clay has just released some yardage projections (and some defensive projections) for the Las Vegas Raiders’ key offensive players for the 2022 season. Check them out here:
Derek Carr: 4,146 yards, 27 TDs, 12 INTs
Josh Jacobs: 1,005 yards
Davante Adams: 99 catches, 1,193 yards 7 TDs
Hunter Renfrow: 82-839, 6 TDs
Darren Waller: 71-917, 6 TDs
Maxx Crosby: 11 sacks
Chandler Jones: 9.5 sacks
To me, Jacobs’ numbers seem high. He had 872 rushing yards last year, and they will have a healthy Kenyan Drake and fourth-round pick Zamir White. With those additions and the arrival of star wide receiver Davante Adams, I’m not sure Jacobs will break 1,000 rushing yards.
I think Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller’s numbers are low. Yes, Adams will take some of their loads, but I just expect more from a healthy Waller, and Renfrow, who is perfect for Josh MCDaniels’ system.
I also expect more passing touchdowns from Carr. I’m sure we will have more yardage projections to consider as get closer to the season.
What are your thoughts on these projections?
