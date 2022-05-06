We’re nearing the end of the offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders as the NFL Draft is over and the Raiders have been busy signing undrafted free agents all week. But even beyond all of the newcomers, Las Vegas has managed to make headlines and I recapped it all on this week’s podcast, as well as answered your questions.

To have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Rundown of all UDFAs to date

Trey Ragas cut

Draft picks’ jersey numbers

2023 compensatory pick projections

Raiders get good value grade on draft class

Josh Jacobs, Clelin Ferrell and Johnathan Abram have fifth-year options declined

Darren Waller trade rumors

Trayvon Mullen has surgery

RB room projections

Neil Farrell’s role on the team

Favorite and least favorite picks

UDFAs who could make roster

& more!

