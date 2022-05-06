We’re nearing the end of the offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders as the NFL Draft is over and the Raiders have been busy signing undrafted free agents all week. But even beyond all of the newcomers, Las Vegas has managed to make headlines and I recapped it all on this week’s podcast, as well as answered your questions.
To have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.
Topics Discussed:
- Rundown of all UDFAs to date
- Trey Ragas cut
- Draft picks’ jersey numbers
- 2023 compensatory pick projections
- Raiders get good value grade on draft class
- Josh Jacobs, Clelin Ferrell and Johnathan Abram have fifth-year options declined
- Darren Waller trade rumors
- Trayvon Mullen has surgery
- RB room projections
- Neil Farrell’s role on the team
- Favorite and least favorite picks
- UDFAs who could make roster
- & more!
Please make sure to rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!
Loading comments...