Dan Ventrelle is out as Raiders president

While there is hope for stability with a new regime on the football side, the Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to see alarming turnover at the highest level of the business side of the franchise.

Friday morning, the team abruptly announced team president Dan Ventrelle is no longer employed by the team.

“Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Raiders organization. We will have no further comment at this time.” Las Vegas owner Mark Davis announced in a statement released by the team.

No other details were immediately available. Yet, Ventrelle’s ouster is strange to say the least. He was made the full-time team president just this year and he represented the team during last week’s NFL draft festivities in Las Vegas,

Last summer, Ventrelle, a longtime Raiders’ employee, was named the team’s interim president after the sudden departure of team president Marc Badain last July. Like Ventrelle’s exit, Badain’s departure from the team was unexpected and came out of the blue. That is worrisome at such a high-level position.

This continues a troubling trend of key executives leaving the team, beginning with Badain. Earlier this week, Jeremy Aguero, who was hired seven months ago to be the Raiders’ chief operations and analytics officer, left the team. Multiple other key members of the business office left in late 2021 as well.

News this week had three #Raiders business staff leaving: Vice President of Human Resources Jaime Stratton, Raiders Chief Operations and Analytics Officer Jeremy Aguero, and now Ventrelle. — Scott Gulbransen (@LVGully) May 6, 2022

These sudden and major changes shouldn’t affect the team on the field, but Davis needs to find stability in all phases of his organization.

A key Allegiant Stadium figure addressed the “upheaval” in the Raiders’ organization.