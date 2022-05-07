SB Nation Reacts: 79 percent of Raiders fans have a B grade for the draft

The draft has come and gone, with the Las Vegas Raiders focusing on the trenches. Four of the Raiders' five draft picks went to either the offensive line or defensive line.

Those two positions were needed heading into the draft weekend and were addressed. The surprise was the two other prospects were running backs. Coach Josh McDaniels desires to have healthy running backs at all times and used the draft as a tool to build it.

The aftermath left Raider Nation feeling good about the draft and the front office. Dave Ziegler executed his first draft, patiently selecting the players he wanted at the correct value.

In this week’s SB Nation reacts, We asked fans to grade their favorite teams and draft classes. 79 percent of Silver and Black fans decided to give the overall draft grade of a ‘B.’

The grade matches most of the media, and 17 percent of the fans believed it was an ‘A’ grade. Zamir White, Dylan Parham, and Neil Farrell Jr. all have a chance to contribute in year one. Brittan Brown will help in the red zone, while Matthew Butler and Thayer Munford will redshirt.

The season is coming closer as we head to rookie minicamp next week.