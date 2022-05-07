Silver Minings: NFL investigating Dan Ventrelle’s allegations

After a season full of turmoil, the Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has been optimistic. The team has a new front office that executed one of the best free agency and drafts Raider Nation has experienced in years.

It didn’t last long as the team announced the departure of team president Dan Ventrelle. It came after Jeremy Aguero resigned as the Raiders’ chief operations and analytics officer. It would be the second president to leave the organization in two years.

Ventrelle released his version of the story to the media. He described a hostile environment specifically for women. He advised he reported it to the NFL, which led to his firing.

Dan Ventrelle said he was fired by Mark Davis in retaliation to concerns he brought up of a hostile work environment within the organization, that were ignored. Then he brought them up to the NFL. He has retained legal council regarding his firing. #vegas #raiders #raidernation pic.twitter.com/jDzzdgmqtl — Mick Akers (@mickakers) May 6, 2022

The NFL is now reviewing the issue to find the problem and a solution. The Raiders will be in the media spotlight until it is resolved. The NFL’s handling of the situation will let everyone know what will happen in the future.

In other Raiders links

The 8th round: The Raiders website attempts to predict what will happen by Week 1.

RIP former Raider Bill Laskey: Former Raider from 1966-1970 passed away.

Q&A with Brittain Brown: Brittain Brown on his journey from Duke to UCLA, how he got his name, and his personal Waffle House order