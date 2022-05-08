Silver Minings: Raiders draft class ranks 20th on NFL.com

The Las Vegas Raiders draft class hasn’t been a big hit with the media. The main reason is where they started to select players. It didn’t allow them to grab first-round talent to earn more praise.

Fans and the team are happy with the haul, even landing players that can contribute in year one. Dylan Parham, Zamir White, and Neil Farrell jr. can all help early on in the season.

NFL.com ranked every NFL draft class based on their value and player selections. The Raiders didn’t impress well with them coming in at the 20th spot.

They knocked the Raiders for not adding an inside linebacker, but the team feels good about Divine Deablo's future and has Denzel Perryman. They could still add a player in the post-free agency part of the off-season.

The young players will have to prove everyone wrong with the rankings of the class. They will be up for the challenge.

In other Raiders links

Josh Jacobs hosts a youth camp for kids: Josh Jacobs host his second annual youth football camp.

Foster Moreau and Hunter Renfrow work with Wal-Mart: Renfrow and Moreau help the community working with the Wal-Mart corporation.