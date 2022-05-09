NFL news: Giants cut cornerback James Bradberry

As expected in the past few days, there is a veteran name available to the Las Vegas Raiders who has both ties to the team and who would fill a need.

According to several reports, the New York Giants have released veteran cornerback James Bradberry.

The Giants are releasing CB James Bradberry after failing to find a trade partner, per source. The move will create $10.1M in cap savings while leaving $11.7M in dead money.



(Savings will be $11.5M with $10.4M dead this year and $1.4M dead in 2023 if they make it a June 1 cut) — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) May 9, 2022

The Giants ended up cutting Bradberry because the new brass wanted to lower his salary-cap number. They tried to cut trade him most of the offseason, but, in the end, there were no takers. It became apparent in recent days, that his release would likely be the end game for the Giants and Bradberry, who had been staying away from the team’s offseason program.

The Raiders have been connected to Bradberry all offseason, starting with the fact, of course, that the he played under new Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham the past two seasons and was a Pro Bowl player in 2020. Several of the players added this offseason has ties to the new Las Vegas staff.

Another dot connecting Bradberry to the Raiders is that they could use a top cornerback. Las Vegas added some cornerbacks in free agency and a trade, but did not draft a cornerback despite heavily studying the position.

A sticking point, of course, to a Raiders’ pursuit of Bradberry, who will be 29 in August and he is entering his seventh NFL season, is money. The Raiders currently don’t have much salary-cap room. However, they will get some cap relief after June 1. So, if he wants to wait a few weeks and reunite with Graham, that is possible.

But there is always competition for established cornerbacks, at any time of the year, and there are many teams that can give Bradberry a solid contract now.

Texans were among teams the Giants spoke with about trade scenarios for James Bradberry, per league source. However, trade for possible later-round pick never consummated due to wide gap in money on potential long-term deal. Chiefs expected to continue to be a Bradberry suitor — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 9, 2022

Still, if the Raiders want him, he is now free,