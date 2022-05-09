Raiders poll results: Tackle wanted

With the biggest waves of free agency and the NFL draft now over, most of the heavy lifting ,when it comes to additions, is done for the Las Vegas Raiders and around the league.

However, the Raiders still do have some areas that could use some addressing and they will likely add more players in the coming weeks and months with training camp set to start in July under new Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels.’

We recently asked our community members what position they would like to be addressed first.

These positions that were the options in the poll were: tackle, guard, cornerback, safety and linebacker.

The winner, in a poll with more than 600 votes cast, was tackle with 41 percent of the vote. Cornerback came in second at 24 percent, linebacker (perhaps a sneaky Raiders’ need) got 22 percent, safety got nine percent and guard and ‘other position’ each received two percent.

I can’t argue with tackle winning. The Raiders could use a veteran presence and I could see it happening. So, good call, voters.