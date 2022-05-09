Raiders sign linebacker Kenny Young

The Las Vegas Raiders continued to tinker with their roster by announcing they have signed veteran linebacker Kenny Young.

We have signed free agent LB Kenny Young.



» https://t.co/92h4LZ6vjQ pic.twitter.com/xqNGORuvzU — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 9, 2022

Young is likely a depth piece at inside linebacker. But he has experience, so it’s a solid May signing.

Young, 27, was a fourth-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 out of UCLA. He was signed by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 and then was traded to the Denver Broncos by the Rams last October. The Broncos signed fellow linebacker Micah Kiser off of the Rams’ practice squad during last season. Ironically, Kiser too signed with the Raiders this offseason.

Young started a total of 13 games last season with the Rams and Broncos. He has started 25 games total in his career. Like Kiser, Young played in Denver under new Las Vegas special teams coach Tom McMahom, so he could have a role on special teams as well as defense.

In addition to signing Young, the Raiders cut fellow inside linebacker Justin March. He was signed last December by the previous Las Vegas regime and signed to a future contract in January.