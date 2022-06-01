Silver Minings: Maxx Crosby was fastest off edge in 2021

Maxx Crosby broke out big-time in 2021 as he established himself as an elite NFL pass-rusher.

In his third NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive heart-and-soul led the league in pressures and made his first Pro Bowl. And he did it displaying fantastic closing speed. In fact, it was the best in the NFL. According to Pro Football Focus, Crosby led the No. in 40-yard dash speed when it came to chasing the quarterback, as shown in this below tweet:

fastest players coming off the ball rushing the passer in 2021, translated into 40 times pic.twitter.com/ioUOpOORj9 — Eric Eager (@PFF_Eric) May 20, 2022

That’s what’s so exciting about Crosby. He plays so fast on every play. That won’t stop anytime soon. That’s why I expect Crosby, who turns 25 in August, to get even better in the next few years as he hits his prime. Maxx is no fluke.

Also, check out who is also on this list that incudes the very best pass-rushers in the NFL. Yes, new Raiders’ signing, Kyler Fackrell, who reunites with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. With Crosby and Chandler Jones, Fackrell could be a nice bonus pass-rusher for the Raiders this season.

In other Raiders’ links: