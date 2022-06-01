Happy June, Raiders to get salary cap relief

The calendar has turned to June and that’s significant for the Las Vegas Raiders.

After Wednesday, the team will get a reported $19.75 million in salary-cap room from the earlier releases of linebacker Cory Littleton and defensive end Carl Nassib. Each team gets two post-June 1 cap designations and Littleton and Nassib were the Raiders’ June 1 cuts this year.

With the influx of cap relief, the Raiders will have a new total of about $25 million in salary-cap room.

So, what will new Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler do with his new found cap room? Should we expect an avalanche of signing activity in the Nevada desert?

We shall see, but there are a few ways the Raiders can proceed. One, they need to save $5-10 million for in-season emergencies and they have a couple of rookies to still sign.

Also, there is the chance they can use some of that new money to sign slot wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to a contract extension. He is eligible for a new contract and is set to be a free agent next year. There has been media speculation an extension could be completed for Renfrow, who had 103 catches and made the Pro Bowl in 2021, this summer. Tight end Darren Waller is also a candidate for a contract extension in Las Vegas.

And, yes, the Raiders could opt to sign more players. The Las Vegas Review-Journal recently reported that the sense is, for the most part, the 2022 roster, is in place in Las Vegas. But the Raiders can also tinker, and I expect they will. They recently signed former Green Bay defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster and more moves is possible.

There has been speculation the Raiders could sign defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. He is 35 and the Raiders have a ton of competition at defensive tackle, so it could be a luxury buy.

The Raiders could also add on the offensive tackle and at cornerback. At tackle, possibilities include Duane Brown, Eric Fisher, Daryl Williams and Riley Reiff. The cornerback market includes Chris Harris, Kevin King and Xavier Rhodes.

However, the Raiders want to proceed with their adjusted 2022 salary-cap outlook, they will now be able to begin that plan.