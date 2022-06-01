Raiders June news tracker

Happy June. It’s a new month and we’re getting closer to training camp next month.
June 1
1:58 p.m.: David Carr has some great insight about his brother, Derek, and Davante Adams’ long relationship and the fact they’re playing together again. Try to listen this without getting fired up. It’s impossible.
The @derekcarrqb and @tae15adams reunion is “something they’ve tried to make happen for five years now”@DCarr8 offered terrific insight into the QB-WR relationship that the @Raiders hope will lead to the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/jXAFLpdefr— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 1, 2022
