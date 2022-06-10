Raiders give Hunter Renfrow new contract

Early-morning Dave Ziegler has struck again.

The Las Vegas Raiders and star slot wide receiver Hunter Renfrow agreed to a contract extension around dawn Friday morning, keeping another key in-house player.

The #Raiders are signing Pro Bowl WR Hunter Renfrow to a two-year, $32 million extension including $21M guaranteed, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



A big-time payday for the Slot Machine after a breakout season — and even more opportunities ahead in Josh McDaniels’ offense. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2022

Renfrow, 26, was entering the final year of his contract and was eligible to be a free agent next year. Now, he isn’t scheduled to hit free agency until 2025. He is the third key in-house player Ziegler, who joined the franchise in late January, has given. Renfrow joins quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Maxx Crosby with new deals. Like Renfrow, Carr’s deal was struck in the early morning this offseason.

In addition to these deals, the Raiders also traded for superstar wide receiver Davante Adams (and gave him a new contract) and signed pass-rush star Chandler Jones. The Raiders are clearly all in.

Renfrow has been a major success story for the Raiders. He was a fifth-round pick out of Clemson by the previous regime and he became a Pro Bowl player in 2021 and he caught 103 passes.

Now, he is a secured Raider for the foreseeable future.