Silver Minings: PFF ranks the Raiders backfield 12th in the NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders running game was nonexistent for most of the 2021 season. During the four-game winning streak, the running game came alive with Josh Jacobs second in rushing to Rashad Penny.

Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler decided to add to the running back room by drafting two players. They also signed Brandon Boldin, making a whole group of backs ready to deploy on Sundays.

PFF ranked the best running back corps in the NFL. The Raiders came in at 12th on the list after all the additions at the position.

“Las Vegas’ decision not to pick up Josh Jacobs’ fifth-year option is more of an indictment of the process that went into making him a first-round selection in 2019 rather than Jacobs’ on-field performance. The Alabama product has been one of the most elusive backs on the ground since entering the NFL three seasons ago, recording 177 forced missed tackles as a runner since 2019. Behind Jacobs, Kenyan Drake’s first season was cut short by a broken ankle, but he was an effective outlet in the passing game prior to his injury (82.0 PFF receiving grade).

The Raiders running backs is a deep group that allows for injuries to occur. With Jacobs having that history, drafting two running backs helps the cause and keeps everyone fresh. It should be a good group heading into the future.

