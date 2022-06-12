Silver Minings: PFF ranks the Raiders WR room 5th in the NFL

The buzz around the Las Vegas Raiders offense is at an all-time high. The combination of Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, and Davante Adams leads the group with expectations to become one of the best in the NFL.

The team made sure to keep these core players for the foreseeable future with a new deal for Renfrow. The 2-year $32 million extension keeps him around a three-year window for the silver and black to chase a championship.

PFF continues to give the team praise when it comes to the offense. After ranking the running backs 12th in the NFL, the wide receivers come in at five.

The Raiders, like the Eagles, made a splash for a wide receiver who can separate against any coverage and win at all levels of the field. Davante Adams has commanded a target on a league-high 30% of his routes over the past three seasons. He’ll likely be open enough to warrant a similar figure in Las Vegas, but he’ll also be surrounded by more receiving talent. Tight end Darren Waller‘s play slightly declined as he battled injury in 2021, but he ranked second among tight ends in PFF’s Wins Above Replacement metric across the 2019 and 2020 seasons. And Hunter Renfrow has developed into a reliable target over the middle of the field for quarterback Derek Carr, leading the Raiders in receiving conversions in 2021 (51).

The fireworks should explode in Week 1 when the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers.

