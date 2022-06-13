Silver Minings: 8 Raiders make Top 300 Fantasy Football list

We’re getting close to fantasy football draft season and while Individual Defensive Player (IDP) formats are a bit of a niche market, they can at least give us something to argue about over the summer.
Jonathon Marci of Pro Football Focus released his Top 300 — which factors in a player’s age as well as stats since most IDP leagues are also dynasty leagues — and gave the Las Vegas Raiders some love by including eight Raider defenders.
7. EDGE MAXX CROSBY, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
There may not be a bigger riser on this list from the 2021 offseason than Crosby, who improved and established himself as one of the most dominant pass-rushers in the NFL. He led the NFL in total pressures (101) — 20 more than the next closest edge defender — and finished second at his position in pass-rush grade (91.8), behind only Myles Garrett. Crosby’s eight sacks on the year do not tell the full story. His advanced metrics are elite, which is why he rocketed up this list heading into 2022 despite the modest sack total.
62. EDGE CHANDLER JONES, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
106. S JOHNATHAN ABRAM, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
123. LB DENZEL PERRYMAN, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
143. LB DIVINE DEABLO, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
185. S TREVON MOEHRIG, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
196. LB JAYON BROWN, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
276. DT NEIL FARRELL JR., LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
For comparison’s sake, the Chiefs had 11 make the list, 10 Broncos made it and the Chargers also had eight.
In other Raiders’ links:
- Antonio Pierce weighs in on linebackers: “Yeah, that guy has a lot of talent,” Pierce said of Deablo. “There’s a lot of physical traits there that I can’t coach.
- Tight end outlook: diving into the position group outside of Darren Waller.
- Davante Adams has high praise for Hunter Renfrow: “I’ve been around a lot of people like Hunter, but there’s never been a fourth-year [guy] with the type of football acumen that he has. His awareness and understanding why he does certain things,” said Adams.
- Brandon Bolden talks about Josh McDaniels: the former Patriot shared some analogies on the Raiders’ new head coach.
Loading comments...