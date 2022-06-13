Silver Minings: 8 Raiders make Top 300 Fantasy Football list

We’re getting close to fantasy football draft season and while Individual Defensive Player (IDP) formats are a bit of a niche market, they can at least give us something to argue about over the summer.

Jonathon Marci of Pro Football Focus released his Top 300 — which factors in a player’s age as well as stats since most IDP leagues are also dynasty leagues — and gave the Las Vegas Raiders some love by including eight Raider defenders.

For comparison’s sake, the Chiefs had 11 make the list, 10 Broncos made it and the Chargers also had eight.

In other Raiders’ links: