 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Raiders poll results: No on Isaiah Wynn trade

This is one reunion fans don’t want

By Bill Williamson
/ new
New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons
Isaiah Wynn
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders may still add to their offensive line, which is still a work in progress, but for many fans, there is one potential option they are not overly interested in.

There has been talk this offseason that the New England Patriots could trade tackle Isaiah Wynn. He stayed away from OTAs, but did go to mandatory minicamp this week. Of course, if the Patriots were to trade Wynn, the Las Vegas Raiders could be a possible suitor because the team’s new brass came from New England and it has brought in several players this offseason with ties to the new staff.

We recently ran a community poll, asking fans if they would be behind a Raiders’ trade of Wynn. More than 1,600 votes were tallied and 55 percent of the voters stated “no” they didn’t want a Wynn trade.

That’s how I will lean as well. Wynn is decent, but not great and he is expensive.

He is due a $10.4 million this season because the Patriots exercised his fifth-year option a year ago. Also, he is a free agent next year. That’s a big price tag to take on for a player who can leave and the Raiders may want to stay way from adding players who will soon need a big deal with contracts looming for slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.

There’s other ways of getting better on the offensive line rather than a Wynn pursuit.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...