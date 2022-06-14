Raiders poll results: No on Isaiah Wynn trade

The Las Vegas Raiders may still add to their offensive line, which is still a work in progress, but for many fans, there is one potential option they are not overly interested in.

There has been talk this offseason that the New England Patriots could trade tackle Isaiah Wynn. He stayed away from OTAs, but did go to mandatory minicamp this week. Of course, if the Patriots were to trade Wynn, the Las Vegas Raiders could be a possible suitor because the team’s new brass came from New England and it has brought in several players this offseason with ties to the new staff.

Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who has chosen not to participate in the voluntary portion of the offseason workout program, is expected to report to Gillette Stadium next week for minicamp, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 4, 2022

We recently ran a community poll, asking fans if they would be behind a Raiders’ trade of Wynn. More than 1,600 votes were tallied and 55 percent of the voters stated “no” they didn’t want a Wynn trade.

That’s how I will lean as well. Wynn is decent, but not great and he is expensive.

He is due a $10.4 million this season because the Patriots exercised his fifth-year option a year ago. Also, he is a free agent next year. That’s a big price tag to take on for a player who can leave and the Raiders may want to stay way from adding players who will soon need a big deal with contracts looming for slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.

There’s other ways of getting better on the offensive line rather than a Wynn pursuit.