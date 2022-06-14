Silver Minings: Raiders have 6th-most playoff wins

The Las Vegas Raiders made a lot of changes this offseason with one goal in mind, flip their playoff performances back to what they used to be.

From 1967 to 2003, the Raiders won 25 playoff games including three Super Bowls, and earned the moniker of “The Team of Decades”. However, they’ve only made two postseason appearances since then and both were quick first-round exits.

Despite getting blanked for nearly 20 years, the Silver and Black still rank sixth in playoffs victories during the Super Bowl era per CBS Sports, and their lack of success in recent years almost makes that stat even more impressive. That’s just how good and dominant those John Madden- and Tom Flores-led teams were.

Anything stick out to you? pic.twitter.com/9iUKDOf6yV — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) June 13, 2022

The Raiders do trail a couple of hated rivals in the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for the top spot overall and in the AFC. But they do lead all AFC West teams with the Denver Broncos trailing by two wins, the Kansas City Chiefs behind by nine and the Los Angeles Chargers bringing up the rear with just 11 postseason victories. The Raiders even lead the Seattle Seahawks by eight ‘Ws’, who played in the division from 1977 to 2001.

Las Vegas hopes the additions of head coach Josh McDaniels, wide receiver Davante Adams and pass rusher Chandler Jones, among others, will help them get back on track and over the hump in 2022. They had a chance to at least take the eventual AFC Champions — the Cincinnati Bengals — to overtime last January so expectations are a little higher this time around, especially after adding some superstars in the offseason.

In other Raiders’ Links: