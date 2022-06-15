Raiders schedule 2022: Ranking games by difficulty

Much is expected from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 and a lot will be determined by the schedule that was released last month.
The key to any schedule is when the games are played. There is so much at play, including injuries on both sides, whether a team is hot or not and weather conditions. When the schedule was released, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook made initial odds, making the Raiders favorites in nine games, the underdogs in six games while two games were deemed pick ‘ems.
Let’s look at the Raiders’ schedule, ranked from the most difficult to the easiest. Of course, things will change, so this is merely a long-term projection:
Oct. 10 at Kansas City Chiefs* 5:15 p.m. ESPN
This is the team to beat in the AFC West and it is on the road. It’s the toughest game of the season. Again.
Dec. 8 at Los Angeles Rams 5:15 p.m. Prime Video
It’s a road game at the defending Super Bowl champion and it’s a short week.
Nov. 20 at Denver Broncos 1:05 p.m. FOX
This could be a big AFC West game and the weather could be tricky in the Rocky Mountains in late November.
Sept. 11 at Los Angeles Chargers 1:25 p.m. CBS
The Chargers should be really good and Week 1 is always a crap shoot.
Sept. 25 at Tennessee Titans 10:00 a.m. FOX
The Titans are an AFC playoff contender and the weather could be quite humid in beautiful Nashville that time of year.
Jan. 7 or Jan. 8 Kansas City Chiefs TBD
Who knows what the circumstances of this game will be, but it’s the Chiefs, so it won’t be easy.
Dec. 24 at Pittsburgh Steelers 5:15 p.m. NFLN
The weather could be a complete game changer on this Christmas Eve game. Plus, the Steelers have a good defense and that plays in poor weather.
Dec. 4 Los Angeles Chargers 1:25 p.m. CBS
Yes, it’s home, but the Chargers are good and it’s a tough task four days before the Raiders take the short trip to meet the Rams.
Jan. 1 San Francisco 49ers 1:05 p.m. FOX
This is going to be a wild atmosphere. The Raiders and 49ers on New Year’s Day in Las Vegas. Are you kidding me?
Oct. 2 Denver Broncos 1:25 p.m. CBS
The Raiders first look at Russell Wilson is an underrated big game.
Nov. 13 Indianapolis Colts 1:05 p.m. CBS
Matt Ryan and a solid overall roster. This won’t be an easy home game.
Dec. 18 New England Patriots 5:20 p.m. NBC
Who knows how good the Patriots will be, but you know Bill Belichick will be ready to face his protégée, Josh McDaniels.
Sept. 18 Arizona Cardinals 1:25 p.m. CBS
The level of difficulty from the previous games to this one is fairly large. This is a gift first home game.
Nov. 6 at Jacksonville Jaguars 10:00 a.m. CBS
This the toughest of the three easiest road games because it’s the longest trip and Trevor Lawrence is the best quarterback the Raiders will face in this stretch.
Nov. 27 at Seattle Seahawks 1:05 p.m. CBS
This is tougher than the Saints game because it would be a rainy mess in Seattle during Thanksgiving weekend.
Oct. 30 at New Orleans Saints 10:00 a.m CBS
The Saints can play defense and New Orleans is always a wild atmosphere, so it won’t be easy. But this is a winnable game for the visitors.
Oct. 23 Houston Texans 1:05 p.m. CBS
Raiders 45, Texans 9.
