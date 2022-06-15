Silver Minings: Raiders facing tough defensive linemen

There is a lot of excitement about the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense in 2022, but, a key, of course, is improved play from the offensive line.

The unit has some issues in 2021 and and it will need to protect quarterback Derek Carr well if the Raiders have a chance to live up to their full potential.

But it won’t be easy. The unit will be challenged. Pro Football Talk took a recent look at their top graded defensive lineman in the past two years in the NFL. The Raiders will play all four in a total of four games this season:

The highest-graded defensive line since 2020 pic.twitter.com/oie9UxZNDi — PFF (@PFF) May 31, 2022

In addition to playing Khalil Mack, Aaron Donald, T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward, Las Vegas also faces standout defensive lineman Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa, J.J. Watt, Cam Jordan and Yannick Ngakoue among other defensive lineman this season.

So, the Raiders’ offensive line will have its work cut out for itself this season.

