Raiders Film Breakdown: Davante Adams vs. Jalen Ramsey

The Las Vegas Raiders trade for Davante Adams has a high level of buzz surrounding the team. The former Green Bay Packer is the best receiver the Raiders have had in the building since Tim Brown used to roam the sidelines.

His connection with Derek Carr has been the main story, with people looking for quotes with comparisons to his former QB. However, Adams can help any quarterback get to the next level with his route-running ability, which has helped him become a red zone threat.

The top cornerbacks in the league all have issues guarding Adams one one one. In a new TDL breakdown, I look at his matchup with Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey is a three-time All-Pro selection at the cornerback position. He is regarded as the best corner in football and struggled with Adams during his reps.

Check it out below and subscribe to the channel. Adams will be a special player for the Raiders.