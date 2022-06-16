Raiders 2022 schedule: Revenge games

“Revenge game” has became a fun albeit overly dramatic term in NFL speak.

So many players play for multiple teams these days (especially with player trades happening at a higher rate than in the past). So, the revenge factor is less important that many people think it is. Yet, there will be plenty of reunion games involving the Las Vegas Raiders this season. Let’s take a look at some of these pairings, whether you want to call the “revenge” or “reunion” games:

Chargers, Sept. 11 and Dec. 4.:

I doubt Khalil Mack is still looking for revenge on the Raiders. It’s been four years since he was traded from Oakland to the Chicago Bears. Jon Gruden, who made the decision to move on from Mack during a contract flap, is no longer with the Raiders and Mack has already played the Raiders twice as a member of the Bears. Now that he has been traded to the AFC West, Mack will still likely enjoy playing the Raiders twice a season. Mack won’t be the only pass-rusher in a reunion game in this Raiders-Chargers series this season. New Raider Kyler Fackrell was a Charger last season.

Cardinals, Sept. 18:

Arizona center Rodney Hudson will likely be very fired up for this game. Yes, it was the previous regime that traded him in 2021. Still, it will be Hudson’s first game against the team he was a huge part of for six seasons.

Titans, Sept. 25:

New Raiders’ linebacker Jayon Brown spent his first five NFL seasons in Tennessee and started 39 games for the Titans.

Broncos, Oct. 2 and Nov. 20

New Las Vegas special teams coach Tom McMahon will be fired up. He was part of Vic Fangio’s staff that was dismissed after last season. He also has former Broncos, linebacker Micah Kiser and Kenny Young on the Raiders’ roster.

Chiefs, Oct. 10 and Week 18

Former Chiefs’ receiver Demarcus Robinson will be looking to burn his former team twice in the 2022 season.

Saints, Oct. 30:

Former Raiders’ coach Dennis Allen, fired in 2014, will surely be ready for this game in his first season at the head coach in New Orleans.

Jaguars, Nov. 6:

Zay Jones can’t be mad at the Raiders. He had 47 catches in 2021 and parlayed it into a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jags.

Colts, Nov. 13

This will be fun. Yannick Ngakoue — who was traded from the Raiders to the Colts this offseason for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin — is on the record, saying he will make the Raiders pay for dealing him. It will be a storyline all week leading up to the game. Also, former Raiders’ defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is in Indianapolis as well. Ya-Sin will be ready to go, too.

Seahawks, Nov. 27

Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, who was solid for the Raiders in 2021, is in Seattle.

Rams, Dec. 8

Former Raiders’ offensive coordinator Greg Olson will be happy to face his former players in a Thursday night matchup.

Patriots, Dec. 18

There are all kinds of reunions here, including coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler facing Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Several members of the coaching staff and several players, including running back Brandon Bolden and fullback Jakob Johnson, will be facing their former squad while wearing the Silver and Black.