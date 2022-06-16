Silver Minings: Maxx Crosby shined late in games

If you watched the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, you know that Maxx Crosby was dominant.

The pass rusher had a major breakout season in 2021 and was brilliant. He led the NFL in pressures, he had eight sacks and he made his first Pro Bowl.

A cool aspect of Crosby’s season was that he actually got better as the games wore on. Crosby has an incredible motor and he never quits. And his production seemingly increases when the Raiders needed him the most last season.

That was illustrated earlier this week when Pro Football Focus realized its top grades in the fourth quarter and in overtime in 2021 among defensive player. Crosby was the fourth highest graded defensive player in the NFL in those late-game situations. He was given a PFF grade of 90.6. That’s elite production.

The Raiders, of course, were 4-0 in the overtime in 2021 and Crosby was a big reason why.

