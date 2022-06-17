 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Silver Minings: Davante Adams’ jersey big seller in England

Adams’ fever has hit the UK

By Bill Williamson
Jerseys in an NFL store in England
Jerseys in an NFL store in England
The Davante Adams blockbuster trade has been felt around the world.

And that makes sense because the Raider Nation is worldwide. According to NFL UK, Adams’ No. 17 Las Vegas Raiders jersey is currently the seventh best selling NFL jersey in England. Here is the top 10 current leading jersey sellers in the United Kingdom, led by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady:

It’s not surprising that Adams is on this list. Again, there are a lot of Raiders fans in England and anytime an elite player changes teams, fans notice and want to celebrate it. So, Adams’ Raiders’ jersey is a hot commodity around the world.

