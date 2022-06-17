Silver Minings: Davante Adams’ jersey big seller in England

The Davante Adams blockbuster trade has been felt around the world.

And that makes sense because the Raider Nation is worldwide. According to NFL UK, Adams’ No. 17 Las Vegas Raiders jersey is currently the seventh best selling NFL jersey in England. Here is the top 10 current leading jersey sellers in the United Kingdom, led by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady:

The leads the way. @TomBrady jerseys flying off the shelves! pic.twitter.com/2ZW5VaJ01k — NFL UK (@NFLUK) June 4, 2022

It’s not surprising that Adams is on this list. Again, there are a lot of Raiders fans in England and anytime an elite player changes teams, fans notice and want to celebrate it. So, Adams’ Raiders’ jersey is a hot commodity around the world.

Other Raiders’ links: