Holder’s Handful: Raiders support Uvalde, rookie class signed, Hunter Renfrow extension & mailbag

Catching you up on the last 2 weeks

By Matt Holder
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Las Vegas Raiders v Cincinnati Bengals
Mark Davis
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders put a bow on their offseason program this week but not before adding a couple more bodies and handing out a few checks, to both players and the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

I recapped it all, and to have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

  • Hunter Renfrow's contract extension
  • Zamir White and Niel Farrell Jr. sign their rookie deals
  • Raiders bring in Chris Jones
  • Jesper Horsted added to the tight end room
  • Mini Camp notes
  • Marcel Reece receives a promotion
  • Brent Musburger out
  • Richard Seymour autograph opportunity
  • Madden ratings
  • Mark Davis steps up for Uvalde, Texas
  • Who will coach the tight ends?
  • Worried about Josh Jacobs not practicing?
  • & more!

