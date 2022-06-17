The Las Vegas Raiders put a bow on their offseason program this week but not before adding a couple more bodies and handing out a few checks, to both players and the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

I recapped it all, and to have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Hunter Renfrow's contract extension

Zamir White and Niel Farrell Jr. sign their rookie deals

Raiders bring in Chris Jones

Jesper Horsted added to the tight end room

Mini Camp notes

Marcel Reece receives a promotion

Brent Musburger out

Richard Seymour autograph opportunity

Madden ratings

Mark Davis steps up for Uvalde, Texas

Who will coach the tight ends?

Worried about Josh Jacobs not practicing?

& more!

Please rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!