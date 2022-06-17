The Las Vegas Raiders put a bow on their offseason program this week but not before adding a couple more bodies and handing out a few checks, to both players and the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.
I recapped it all, and to have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.
Topics Discussed:
- Hunter Renfrow's contract extension
- Zamir White and Niel Farrell Jr. sign their rookie deals
- Raiders bring in Chris Jones
- Jesper Horsted added to the tight end room
- Mini Camp notes
- Marcel Reece receives a promotion
- Brent Musburger out
- Richard Seymour autograph opportunity
- Madden ratings
- Mark Davis steps up for Uvalde, Texas
- Who will coach the tight ends?
- Worried about Josh Jacobs not practicing?
- & more!
