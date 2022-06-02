Could Raiders be a fit for Isaiah Wynn?

There is a potential sticky situation brewing in New England that could be of interest to the Las Vegas Raiders.

ESPN has recently reported that tackle Isaiah Wynn has been staying away from the team’s voluntary OTAs and perhaps there could be something to it. Since then, there have been speculation the Patriots could end up trading the former first-round pick. The Raiders have been among the teams connected to Wynn in trade speculation.

That makes complete sense for a couple of reasons. One, of course, is the fact that Wynn was in New England with new Raiders’ general manager Dave Ziegler, head coach Josh McDaniels and several members of his staff including offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo. Also, the Raiders could use a right tackle.

There are some complications, though. He is due a $10.4 million this season because the Patriots exercised his fifth-year option a year ago. Also, he is a free agent next year. That’s a big price tag to take on for a player who can leave and the Raiders may want to stay way from adding players who will soon need a big deal with contracts looming for slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.

Also, Wynn, who has been somewhat inconsistent in his career, would need to be moved from left to right tackle because the Raiders are set on the left side with Kolton Miller. Still, in today’s NFL that switch wouldn’t be too difficult and Wynn would clearly be instantly comfortable in Las Vegas’ offense.

It may be too early to tell if Wynn is on his way out of New England. but it might be something to monitor in Las Vegas.