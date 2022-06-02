Emmanuel Sanders can be plug and play for the Raiders

June 1 was a new day for the Las Vegas Raiders. They now have around $20 million more in salary cap space to play with and add impact players. There are only veterans who are on the last leg of their careers available on the market.

Raider Nation is hoping for Nkdamakong Suh or Dont’a Hightower to solidify the defense. The weakest part of this team talent-wise is the defense, and the three-technique defensive tackle is not in a good spot.

The wide receiver seems to be set, but there are still a few options left that are upgrades over the current room. Odell Beckham Jr., Of course, would be the biggest fish, but another player who fits the system is Emmanual Sanders.

Sanders is a Super Bowl champion with plenty of playoff experience. Last season with the Bills, he finished with 626 yards and four touchdowns on 14.9 yards per catch. He is winning deep even at this old age.

The former Buffalo Bill can impact with his knowledge of the system. He has played in Erhardt-Perkins during his time with the Denver Broncos and last season with the Bills. It makes Sanders a plug-and-play option who can help players such as Hunter Renfrow learn the language quicker.

He can be serviceable and add depth on the field if another receiver goes down. Here is an example below vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Sanders runs an out and up the route and gets deep vs. the coverage. Josh Allen throws a laser right into the basket and leads to a touchdown.

Sanders is on the out and up at the top. He can still win deep as well. pic.twitter.com/Th1yGRFYh6 — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) June 1, 2022

Separation isn't an issue either for Sanders. The Houston Texans are playing man-to-man coverage vs. the Bills, and Sanders is running a deep out. He does a great job selling the post route, quickly breaking to the out, and making an easy pitch and catch for Allen.

Sanders can still get separation at 35. Quick out of his break at the top of the stem after selling the post. Wide open. pic.twitter.com/GgsEqDvURK — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) June 1, 2022

With the defense needing a few pieces as upgrades, a cheaper option on offense would be the option over the expensive Beckham. Sanders can do the job and play right away while becoming the fourth pass catcher for Derek Carr.