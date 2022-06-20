Raiders poll results: Fans open to running back trade

It seems as if many Las Vegas Raiders fans relaxed the long-term writing on the wall and thus would be comfortable if the team decided to trade a running back such as starter Josh Jacobs or key backup Kenyan Drake.

We recently ran a poll, asking our community members if they would be open to a trade of either Jacobs or Drake.

In a poll with more than 1,100 votes tallied, 58 percent of the voters said, yes, they would be open if Jacobs or Drake were traded this year.

Last month the team showed how they value Jacobs as they declined his fifth-year option. Thus, he will be a free agent next year. Drake is also slated to be a free agent in 2023.

The new Las Vegas brass added veteran Brandon Bolden (who was with Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels in New England) and Ameer Abdullah in free agency and drafted tailbacks Zamir White (fourth round) and Brittain Brown (seventh) and signed Sincere McCormick in undrafted free agency.

Because it’s a crowded backfield and Ziegler has shown he’s open to trades, potentially deals for either Jacobs or Drake could be on the table. And if it happens, it seems like many fans are cool with it.