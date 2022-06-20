Silver Minings: The Athletic ranks the Raiders' skill players 3rd in the NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to become of the best offenses in the NFL. The addition of Davante Adams takes them to a new level and raises expectations.

Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, and the stable of running backs makes the team dangerous. The media is jumping on the bandwagon with the Athletic giving praise. The offensive skill players were ranked third in the NFL.

Josh McDaniels’ offense is full of option routes and route conversions that require receivers read coverages, understand leverage and find open space. Adams, Waller and Renfrow are among the best at their positions at doing those things. Once they get familiar with McDaniels’ complicated system, this is going to be an electric offense to watch.

Adams hasn’t played with the caliber of skill players around him since early in his career. The Raiders got a chance to be highly explosive and can put on a show for the Vegas faithful.

Raiders' offensive line ranks 29th: PFF.com ranks the offensive line as one of the worst in the league.

Alex Leatherwood is under pressure: Sam Monson of PFF believes Alex Leatherwood is one of the members of the 2021 class that needs to improve.