Silver Minings: Raiders fans are among NFL’s best trash talkers

This just in: Las Vegas Raiders fans can talk some smack.

Of course, we already know this. Raiders fans are as passionate and loyal as any fan base in all of sports.

According to a new study by Vegas Insider, Raiders fans rank No. 3 in the NFL when it comes to being the most intimidating trash talkers and No. 5 when it come to most savage trash talkers.

I can hear it now. Raiders fans are talking trash about this list, knowing that you’re No. 1. Raiders’ fans passions is my favorite thing about covering the team and Raiders fans are the best. And, of course, it’s all just fun and games.

Now, trash talk away.

