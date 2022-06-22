Raiders Film Breakdown: Maxx Crosby vs Lane Johnson

The Las Vegas Raiders' new front office re-signed the young players. One was Maxx Crosby, coming off a breakout season in 2021. It displayed to Raider Nation that Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels will keep their young players no matter what.

One of the reasons Crosby was able to become one of the highest-paid pass rushers was the production on the field. According to PFF, Crosby becomes one of the three defensive ends to finish the season with over 100 pressures. They were joining the ranks of J.J. Watt and Von Miller.

People will point to the eight sacks, but his disruption is exhibited throughout the film. One of the matchups that showed his growth was his battle against All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson.

He finished the game with 1.5 sacks proving he a tough matchup for any tackle or offensive lineman in the NFL. Check it out below and subscribe to the channel: