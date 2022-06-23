Silver Minings: Rock Ya-Sin comes with good credentials

Recently, an NFL analyst tweeted out the best trio of cornerbacks based on the past three seasons.

It provided good and encouraging news for the Las Vegas Raiders. Rock Ya-Sin, who the Raiders acquired in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in March, was part of the trio that placed in second place. Ya-Sin’s Indianapolis trio were given a grade of perfectly covered defense on 69.16 percent of the plays. You can check out the entire list here:

Here are the best and worst CB trios since 2019 at perfectly covering plays when isolating them from their teammates and only looking at their coverage grade on a given play pic.twitter.com/1KF8nDTp5P — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) June 21, 2022

The Raiders are counting on improved play from their cornerbacks and Ya-Sin will be a big part of the mix. Perhaps his presence can help lift the group in 2022.

