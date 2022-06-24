 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Silver Minings: Derek Carr showed he can complete deep ball

Raiders’ QB was near league leaders in 2021

By Bill Williamson
One of the knocks on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in the early portion of his career was that he didn’t air out the ball much.

Carr was often criticized for not throwing the deep pass. However in the past couple of seasons, Carr improved dramatically in that area. In fact, he was near the top of the league in 2021. In the below tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders completed 33 passes that traveled at least 20 yards. It was tied for the fourth-most in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks.

This pokes holes in that critique of Carr. I could see him improve upon that number this season in Josh McDaniels’ offense and with new top wide receiver Davante Adams in the fold.

