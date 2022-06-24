Silver Minings: Derek Carr showed he can complete deep ball

One of the knocks on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in the early portion of his career was that he didn’t air out the ball much.
Carr was often criticized for not throwing the deep pass. However in the past couple of seasons, Carr improved dramatically in that area. In fact, he was near the top of the league in 2021. In the below tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders completed 33 passes that traveled at least 20 yards. It was tied for the fourth-most in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks.
20+ air yard catches last yr:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 26, 2022
38: TB/ARI
37
36: DAL
35
34: MIN
33: SEA/LV
32: BUF
31: GB/LAR
30
29: KC
28: LAC
27: CIN
26
25: PHI
24: IND/NYJ/NE
23: MIA/CLE
22: BAL/WAS/DEN/ATL
21: CHI/JAX/HOU
20: PIT
19: NO
18
17: SF
16: DET
15
14: TEN/CAR
13
12: NYG
who has more/less this yr?
This pokes holes in that critique of Carr. I could see him improve upon that number this season in Josh McDaniels’ offense and with new top wide receiver Davante Adams in the fold.
