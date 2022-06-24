Silver Minings: Derek Carr showed he can complete deep ball

One of the knocks on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in the early portion of his career was that he didn’t air out the ball much.

Carr was often criticized for not throwing the deep pass. However in the past couple of seasons, Carr improved dramatically in that area. In fact, he was near the top of the league in 2021. In the below tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders completed 33 passes that traveled at least 20 yards. It was tied for the fourth-most in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks.

20+ air yard catches last yr:



38: TB/ARI

37

36: DAL

35

34: MIN

33: SEA/LV

32: BUF

31: GB/LAR

30

29: KC

28: LAC

27: CIN

26

25: PHI

24: IND/NYJ/NE

23: MIA/CLE

22: BAL/WAS/DEN/ATL

21: CHI/JAX/HOU

20: PIT

19: NO

18

17: SF

16: DET

15

14: TEN/CAR

13

12: NYG



who has more/less this yr? — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 26, 2022

This pokes holes in that critique of Carr. I could see him improve upon that number this season in Josh McDaniels’ offense and with new top wide receiver Davante Adams in the fold.

