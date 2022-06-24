Raiders 2022 schedule: The best storylines

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of big games looming in the 2022 season.

I’m going to highlight the games with the best natural angles. I’m listing in chronological order and the AFC West games I mention are the first of the two meetings in 2022. Here we go:

Sept. 11 at Los Angeles Chargers 1:25 p.m. CBS

A Week 1 rematch of an epic Week 18 game that was the NFL’s final regular-season game of the 2021 season. The Raiders won the winner-goes-the-playoffs, loser-goes-home game in overtime. This will be fun.

Oct. 2 Denver Broncos 1:25 p.m. CBS

The first game against Russell Wilson as a division opponent. One team is going to set the tone in this new rivalry.

Oct. 10 at Kansas City Chiefs* 5:15 p.m. ESPN

It’s ‘Monday Night Football” at Arrowhead Stadium. What else do we want?

Oct. 30 at New Orleans Saints, 10 a.m. CBS

This will be fun because new New Orleans coach Dennis Allen will be facing the team that fired him in 2014 in his first go-around as a head coach. Allen is going to be ready for this one.

Nov. 13 Indianapolis Colts 1:05 p.m. CBS

Former Raiders’ defensive end Yannick Ngakoue — traded in March to the Colts for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin — has said the Raiders made a mistake by getting rid of him, giving this matchup big juice. Surely, he and former Raiders’ defensive coordinator Gus Bradley will be ready for this game.

Dec. 8 at Los Angeles Rams 5:15 p.m. Prime Video

The kings of LA will host the defending Super Bowl champions. What a wild Thursday night this will be.

Dec. 18 New England Patriots 5:20 p.m. NBC

Josh McDaniels beat Bill Belichick in his first season as the coach of the Broncos 13 years ago. He badly wants to do it again in Las Vegas. Plus, there are so many Patriots’ storylines in this game with so many former New England players now in Las Vegas. It’s a big reason why this is a late-season prime-time affair.

Dec. 24 at Pittsburgh Steelers 5:15 p.m. NFLN

It’s a Christmas Eve night game. That’s always fun. Oh, and you thought you’re already sick of hearing and seeing the Immaculate Reception. Well, you haven’t seen nothing yet. Of course, this game is being played one day after the 50th anniversary of the infamous play.

Jan. 1 San Francisco 49ers 1:05 p.m. FOX

The Strip is always wild on New Year’s. This year, it’s going to be another level. The Raiders and 49ers in Vegas on New Year’s Day? Really? Say no more.