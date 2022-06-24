The Las Vegas Raiders might be kicking their feet up before training camp, but the Raiders have still managed to stay in the news and make a few headlines this week, especially with All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.
Topics Discussed:
- Suh interested in joining the Silver and Black
- Brandon Bolden stepping up as a mentor
- Denzel Perryman, Matthew Butler and Rock Ya-Sin get some props
- Jon Gruden lawsuit update post-Washington Commanders initial hearing
- Davante Adams jersey sales
- Raider Nation can talk that mess
- Training Camp dates
- How will Darren Waller be used in the new scheme?
- & more!
