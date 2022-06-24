 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Holder’s Handful: Ndamukong Suh to Vegas?, several Raiders draw praise, Jon Gruden lawsuit update and more!

Wrapping up the week that was in Sin City

By Matt Holder
The Las Vegas Raiders might be kicking their feet up before training camp, but the Raiders have still managed to stay in the news and make a few headlines this week, especially with All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

I recapped it all, and to have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

  • Suh interested in joining the Silver and Black
  • Brandon Bolden stepping up as a mentor
  • Denzel Perryman, Matthew Butler and Rock Ya-Sin get some props
  • Jon Gruden lawsuit update post-Washington Commanders initial hearing
  • Davante Adams jersey sales
  • Raider Nation can talk that mess
  • Training Camp dates
  • How will Darren Waller be used in the new scheme?
  • & more!

