The Las Vegas Raiders might be kicking their feet up before training camp, but the Raiders have still managed to stay in the news and make a few headlines this week, especially with All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

I recapped it all, and to have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Suh interested in joining the Silver and Black

Brandon Bolden stepping up as a mentor

Denzel Perryman, Matthew Butler and Rock Ya-Sin get some props

Jon Gruden lawsuit update post-Washington Commanders initial hearing

Davante Adams jersey sales

Raider Nation can talk that mess

Training Camp dates

How will Darren Waller be used in the new scheme?

& more!

