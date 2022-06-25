Part of the reason why there has been so much excitement about the Las Vegas Raiders acquiring Davante Adams is that he and Darren Waller can form one of the most dangerous wide receiver and tight end combinations in the entire NFL.

Adams is arguably the league’s top wideout while Waller is also considered one of the best players at his position. Put them together on the same offense and defenses are essentially put in a “pick your poison” situation.

Both guys are hard to stop on their own, let alone together, and Pro Football Focus’ Kambui Bomani has some high expectations for them by including the Raiders’ pass-catchers as a Top 5 offensive duo.

Injuries marred Waller’s 2021 season en route to his lowest offensive grade in four years (69.7). When he’s healthy, Waller is one of the league’s most talented receiving weapons, boasting the third-best tight end WAR figure since 2019 (1.19). Meanwhile, new teammate Davante Adams owns the top WAR mark among wide receivers since 2017 (2.73) and seems destined to continue his greatness alongside quarterback Derek Carr, who he played with at Fresno State. Expect Adams and Waller to emerge as one of the premier WR/TE duos this upcoming season.

That pair alone is pretty impressive and after factoring in Hunter Renfrow, who earned a Top 10 PFF receiving grade (80.8) from the slot last season, Las Vegas could easily have the best trio of weapons on the outside.

Taking all of this into consideration, Carr and the Raiders’ offense could be in for a record-setting campaign in 2022.

